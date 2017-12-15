Big baller: LeBron gets triple-double as Cavs beat Lakers

The first game between James and Ball had the buildup of a playoff game as the world's best player matched up against a budding star.

Ball's father, LaVar, did not attend the game but his brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, sat behind L.A's bench. LaVar Ball launched his "Big Baller Brand" to promote his three talented sons. James gave the family a lesson in the business of basketball.

Of course, James' impending free agency has led to speculation he may sign with the Lakers. Because of his connections to Los Angeles (he owns a film production company, and recently bought another home there) and some Twitter posts he's made about Ball, the Lakers are believed to be a potential landing spot for the three-time NBA champion, who scoffed at the conjecture about his future or his relationship with Ball.

"I see all the stupid noise that happens," he said. "You know I can't buy a home in L.A., I can't live in L.A. It's funny noise. But I don't get involved in it. When I post things I don't look at comments because I'm so far removed from the white noise and the noise doesn't matter to me."

TIP-INS

Lakers: C Brook Lopez shot consecutive air balls from the foul line in the second quarter, drawing a huge cheer from the crowd. ... Rookie G Josh Hart made his first career start in place of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was scratched for personal reasons. ... Coach Luke Walton has been impressed with how well Ball has adapted to the pros. "He plays the hardest position in the NBA," Walton said. "He's 20 years old and he's doing it in a huge market and one of the greatest organizations in sports. He's handled all that, good press, bad press, people talking about his shot, people talking about this and that. He's been solid. Teammates love him."

Cavaliers: F Tristan Thompson was a late scratch after he experienced soreness in his left calf while warming up. Thompson returned on Tuesday and played six minutes in his first game since Nov. 1. ... Coach Tyronn Lue did not have any update on G Isaiah Thomas, nearing a return from a hip injury that has delayed his Cleveland debut. The All-Star recently started taking contact and playing 4-on-4. ... Thomas will have his No. 2 jersey retired by Washington on Feb. 15. ... With his second 3-pointer, J.R. Smith passed Chauncey Billups (1,830) for 11th place on the career list. ... Cleveland made 15 3-pointers and has made at least 10 in a club-record 18 straight games.

BIRD IS THE WORD

James was humbled to move into the same company as Bird.

"He's one of the greatest players to ever play the game," James said. "Kid from French Lick (Indiana). Boston. He just played until he literally couldn't play the game no more. He gave everything he had. And for young guys that don't know him, they think of Larry Bird as a jump shooter. But he was so much more than that. He was a passer. He averaged double-digit rebounds. He defended. He took charges. And it's just straight up complete basketball player and me as a small forward, Scottie (Pippen), Bird, Doc (Julius Erving), George Gervin, the guys I kind of looked up to being a small forward.

"I've always been a fan of Larry Bird and if I'm linked with any of the greats, especially like him, it's pretty cool."

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Golden State on Monday.

Cavaliers: Host Utah on Saturday.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press