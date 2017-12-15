Stalock backstops surging Wild to 2-0 win over Maple Leafs

"We'll have to get that fixed," Toronto coach Mike Babcock said, "because that's a critical part."

The Maple Leafs were out of rhythm all night, with the Wild smothering their shooting lanes for 21 blocked shots. They had only six shots on goal at the midpoint of the game, after going a span of 28-plus minutes with only three tries on target. Twenty-one attempts simply went wide of the net.

The Wild were more than eager to sacrifice their bodies to help Stalock complete a shutout, given his brief, history with the Maple Leafs that served as the low point of his eight-year professional career.

"I don't think we tried to mention it," Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau said, "but they all knew about it."

All four of Stalock's previous NHL shutouts came with the Sharks.

"He works so hard in practice and is such a good teammate," defenceman Ryan Suter said. "Every time he's in there, you want to make sure you play hard for him. You want to do the same for Duby, but a little extra when your main guy goes down."

Ennis was a healthy scratch in the previous game for the first time all season, his first with the Wild. Boudreau said Ennis and fourth-line mates Daniel Winnik and Chris Stewart, both Toronto natives, were his best trio of the night.

NOTES: Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for the Maple Leafs. ... Wild LW Zach Parise skated with the team in the morning, his first participation since microdiskectomy surgery on his lower back . The timetable for his return to game action remains undefined. ... Wild D Jared Spurgeon (strained groin) missed his eighth straight game, but he has resumed practicing with the team and could be back in the coming days. ... Ennis has nine goals and 13 assists in 30 career games against the Maple Leafs. ... Boudreau (134 career games) and two of his assistants, John Anderson (534 career games) and Darby Hendrickson (233 career games), are all former Maple Leafs draft picks. ... The Wild are 7-2 at home against the Maple Leafs in their 17-year history. They've won eight of the last nine matchups overall. ... Granlund's was the Wild's first third-period goal in six games.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Wrap up a three-game trip in Detroit on Friday night for the second half of the back-to-back set.

Wild: Host Edmonton in a rare afternoon game on Saturday, before jetting off to Chicago to play on Sunday night.

By Dave Campbell, The Associated Press