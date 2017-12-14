Kevin Roy scores twice, Ducks down Blues 3-1

ST. LOUIS — Kevin Roy scored twice and John Gibson made 29 saves as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Thursday night.

Andrew Cogliano also scored for Anaheim, which has won three of four.

Patrik Berglund scored for the Blues, who have lost two in a row.

Gibson earned his second victory at St. Louis in the last 16 days. He stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 win on Nov. 29.