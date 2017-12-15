Roy scores 2 in return from minors, Ducks down Blues 3-1

"He's got a nice touch at the net," Cogliano said about Roy, who has six goals in 16 games this season. "He's a heady player, he's scoring and we need that."

Roy became the second rookie in franchise history to score two goals in less than three minutes. Bobby Ryan scored twice in a span of 1:02 on Jan. 8, 2009.

Cogliano stuffed a loose puck past Jake Allen from close range in the second period for his fourth goal of the season. It was his first since Oct. 26, a span of 22 games.

Gibson, who improved to 10-10-3, stopped Joel Edmundson on a breakaway in the second.

Berglund broke the shutout with 5:53 left. It was the Blues' first goal in 114:07.

"We've got to be more desperate at home," Berglund said. "Today, at least we kept our heads up. But a few small mistakes and they scored on them."

St. Louis failed on four power play attempts.

"We're carrying a lot of baggage from the previous power play into the next one," coach Mike Yeo said.

Allen made 15 saves in falling to 17-8-2.

The Ducks, who have earned at least one point in their last six games, were playing the first of six successive road games.

"Great way to start the road trip," said Roy, who also scored a goal in St. Louis on Nov. 29.

NOTES: Perry is listed as week to week. ... Allen has started the Blues' last seven games. ... St. Louis D Alex Pietrangelo missed his third consecutive game with a lower-body injury. ... The Ducks will play 11 of their next 14 games on the road.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Play at Washington on Saturday in the second stop on their road trip.

Blues: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday in the first of back-to-back games between the teams. St. Louis plays at Winnipeg on Sunday.

By Steve Overbey, The Associated Press