Game of the Millennium in Pittsburgh? Not quite

The action got started Thursday night in a game with no playoff implications, the Denver Broncos' 25-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Brock Osweiler threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in relief of the injured Trevor Siemian, and C.J. Anderson rushed for 158 yards on 30 carries as Denver (5-9) won its second straight and handed the Colts (3-11) their fifth consecutive loss. Siemian injured his left shoulder in the first quarter and did not return.

Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) at Kansas City (7-6), Saturday night

Win this and you have the inside track to the AFC West title. That would have seemed very impressive in the summer, when this was thought to be the NFL's best sector. Instead, it's so mediocre that the winner probably will be a No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

Kansas City had a 24-20 win in September, when it was starting off 5-0. It broke a four-game slide with a big victory over Oakland last week.

The Bolts have been, well, charging, winning four straight and seven of nine, their best nine-game stretch since 2010. But they've dropped seven in a row to the Chiefs.

Dallas (7-6) at Oakland (6-7)

Oakland might need to win out for any shot at the post-season. Same for Dallas, chasing a wild card in the much-stronger NFC.

With star RB Zeke Elliott suspended for one more game, the combination of Dak Prescott throwing to Jason Witten and Dez Bryant has been the focal point on offence. Prescott's coming off his first 300-yard passing game of the season with a career-high 332 against the woeful Giants.

After fizzling in KC, Oakland needs to rediscover its offence and get pressure on Prescott from Bruce Irvin and Khalil Mack.

Los Angeles Rams (9-4) at Seattle (8-5)

The Rams lost two of four in the midst of a very difficult stretch. Now, the key division matchup with the banged-up, penalty-prone Seahawks.

Seattle, whose air of invincibility at home has been punctured with two losses in the past three, won the first meeting and would have the tiebreaker with a repeat. This easily could come down to Russell Wilson , making a late run for league MVP, lighting up the skies against Rams QB Jared Goff, one of the NFL's most-improved players in 2017.

LA is 3-0 after a loss; the Eagles beat the Rams last Sunday.

Green Bay (7-6) at Carolina (9-4)

Huge one for both sides, and this time the Packers head into it with Aaron Rodgers back at quarterback.

Recovered from his broken collarbone — Green Bay stayed relevant without him, going 3-4 — Rodgers might have some rust. Still, was there ever any doubt he would replace Brett Hundley when his wing was healed?

"Hopefully it gives a lift to some of the guys but I'm not coming back to save this team," Rodgers said. "I'm coming back to play quarterback the way I know how to play it."

Rodgers will face a formidable defence that includes end Julius Peppers, who left Green Bay for a return to Carolina this season and has 5 1/2 sacks in the past four games against his former team, and LB Luke Kuechly (100 tackles in six straight seasons.)

New York Jets (5-8) at New Orleans (9-4)

New Orleans owns the tiebreaker over Carolina thanks to a season sweep, and gets fortunate here. Josh McCown, having the best season of his lengthy, vagabond pro career, has a broken hand, so untested Bryce Petty gets the start.

The Saints lost two of their past three, against top-level opponents, so they aren't likely to fall into any traps. Their well-balanced and top-ranked offence could go wild against the inconsistent Jets, and no team has improved more on D than Nawlins.

Atlanta (8-5) at Tampa Bay (4-9), Monday night

While the Buccaneers spiral enough to put coach Dirk Koetter's job security in question, it's the defending NFC champ Falcons who have been maddeningly up and down. Get this: Atlanta is 4-3 in its new, billion dollar palace.

That means the Monday night spotlight should be fine, especially for WR Julio Jones. He had a season-best 12 receptions for 253 yards and two TDs against the Bucs three weeks ago — his NFL-record third game with 250-plus yards receiving. No other receiver in league history has more than one.

Cincinnati (5-8) at Minnesota (10-3)

Vikings will secure NFC North crown for second time in three seasons by winning, and the Bengals have never won in five trips to Minnesota. Cincinnati didn't even show up at home last Sunday in being routed by the Bears. Yes, the Bears.

Minnesota's defence had an off day at Carolina, but is formidable enough to win big. The combined record of teams the Vikings have lost to is 27-12. Combined record of teams the Bengals have beaten, counting the Browns twice, is 14-51.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was the defensive co-ordinator for the Bengals under current coach Marvin Lewis from 2008-2013. And here's a strange stat: Lewis has never lost to any former assistant, going 6-0-1.

Philadelphia (11-2) at New York Giants (2-11)

An Eagles victory and a Vikings loss makes Philly the place to go through in the NFC playoffs. Of course, Eagles fans mostly are looking at the bleak side: Carson Wentz, the superb young quarterback who has engineered much of this year's turnaround, tore his left ACL at the Rams and is done for the season.

Then again, Philly probably could suit up Ron Jaworski instead of Nick Foles and win this by letting its top-notch defence loose against the beleaguered Giants. The Eagles have won six of seven and 15 of the past 19 against the Giants.

Houston (4-9) at Jacksonville (9-4)

OK, take a deep breath and listen: Jacksonville clinches a playoff berth with a win. It can even get in with help in other cities despite a loss.

Not only that, the Jaguars, with their terrific pass rush and strong ground game, have a shot at a first-round playoff bye.

"To be at the bottom and to finally fight our way, work our way and get back up, just to be in the position that we're at now, it's great and it shows you that we've finally started to earn the right to win," linebacker Paul Posluszny says. "Now we want more."

Houston might have been in position for more in 2017 had the injury bug not ravaged the roster. The Texans, already minus brilliant DE J.J. Watt and excellent LB Whitney Mercilus, are down to their third quarterback, T.J. Yates.

Tennessee (8-5) at San Francisco (3-10)

The Titans can't afford a stumble against the suddenly competitive Niners.

San Francisco lost its first nine, but now has won three of four. Jimmy Garoppolo is playing like he will fill that franchise QB role the Niners hoped he would when they dealt with New England to get him.

Tennessee has a showdown in Music City in Week 17 with the Jaguars. The Titans can make that a winner-take-the-division matchup if they beat San Francisco and then the Rams in Nashville next week.

Miami (6-7) at Buffalo (7-6)

After stunning New England, the Dolphins go to a place they don't much like, particularly in December. RB Kenyan Drake has emerged and receiver Jarvis Landry remains steady. The defence befuddled Brady last Monday night, and expected starter Tyrod Taylor is no Brady.

Bills star LeSean McCoy probably has been doing a snow dance all week. He was dominant in last weekend's 13-7 overtime win a blizzard against Indianapolis, the second time in his career the running back has dashed through the snow like that.

Baltimore (7-6) at Cleveland (0-13)

A sputtering offence came to life for the Ravens at Pittsburgh, where they should have won to make them a solid leader for a wild card. Even if that attack goes back to its previous ways, seeing Baltimore destroy much of its post-season chances in this one is unlikely. A 3-0 finish gets the Ravens in.

A 3-0 finish would be miraculous for the Browns, the first team in NFL history to start 0-13 in consecutive seasons.

Chicago (4-9) at Detroit (7-6), Saturday

Although the Lions are mathematically in the NFC playoff chase, they sure don't look much like a threat. Except, perhaps, to the Bears: Detroit has won eight of nine vs. Chicago.

Bears running back Jordan Howard is the first in franchise history to rush for 1,000-plus yards in each of his first two seasons.

Arizona (6-7) at Washington (5-8)

Of interest here — wait, we'll find something — is Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson, who needs one rushing TD to reach 100 and 37 yards to pass the great Jim Brown (12,312) on the career rushing list. But Peterson is battling a neck problem that could sideline him for the final three games.

