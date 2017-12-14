Joonas Donskoi, Sharks down Flames 3-2

Power plays were a key storyline in the game with the Sharks going 1 for 3 while Calgary could not generate anything in going 0 for 3. That included squandering a 37 second two-man advantage early in the second period.

San Jose tied it when the line of Tierney, Donskoi and Meier combined on a nice goal.

Consecutive evasive spin moves off the side boards saw the puck get passed from Donskoi to Meier and then to Tierney, who took it to the net. The puck got knocked off his stick by Michael Stone but went right to Meier, who fired it past Smith.

Calgary opened the scoring 4:42 into the first period on a giveaway by Sharks defenceman Tim Heed.

Heed's clearing attempt up the middle was picked off by Frolik, who took a few strides and whipped a shot through the pads of Aaron Dell.

Dell, who grew up in Airdrie, a Calgary suburb, made 32 stops to improve to 6-3-1.

Smith, who had 26 saves, falls to 13-10-3.

Notes: It was the first of four meetings between the two teams this season... Kris Versteeg (hip) missed his 10th game... Jaromir Jagr (lower body) is back skating but is still day-to-day. He's missed the last five games.... Donskoi (lower body) returned after missing six games... The Flames have led after one period only four times, the fewest in the league.

