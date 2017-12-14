Chiasson scores 2 in 3rd to help Capitals beat Bruins 5-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist as Chicago extended its season-high winning streak to four with a victory over Winnipeg.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Tommy Wingels and Michal Kempny also scored for the Blackhawks (16-11-5). Corey Crawford made 27 saves in the first of five games this season between the Central Division foes.

Nikolaj Ehlers thwarted Crawford's shutout bid when he scored a power-play goal at 5:35 of the third period. He has a goal in each of his past four games.

The loss ended Winnipeg's string of seven straight wins at home.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets (18-9-5). Hellebuyck had been unbeaten in regulation at home this season (11-1-1).

BLUE JACKETS 6, ISLANDERS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots to help Columbus hold off New York.

Markus Nutivaara, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Seth Jones, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snuffed out an Islanders comeback attempt that included a hat trick by wing Josh Bailey.

Columbus (20-11-1) has won 11 of its last 15 and is in a knot of teams battling for supremacy in the tough Metropolitan Division.

Casey Cizikas also scored for New York, and John Tavares had two assists. The Islanders (17-12-3) have lost six of eight.

WILD 2, MAPLE LEAFS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Stalock stopped 28 shots for his first NHL shutout in three seasons, steering Minnesota past Toronto for its fourth straight victory.

Tyler Ennis scored early and Mikael Granlund added a late goal for the Wild, whose first three wins during the streak were all in extra time. They handed the Maple Leafs their first blank slate since a 3-0 loss at Calgary on Nov. 30, 2016.

The Maple Leafs, who have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and entered with the fifth-highest scoring average in the league, have totalled three goals over their last three games without young star centre Auston Matthews (upper-body injury).

FLYERS 2, SABRES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Valtteri Filppula scored the game-winner with 2 1/2 minutes left in the second period and Travis Sanheim netted his first career goal to help Philadelphia edge Buffalo for its fifth straight victory.

Brian Elliott made 19 saves for the Flyers, whose winning streak comes on the heels of a 10-game skid. The winning stretch began with a three-game trip to Canada that started with coach Dave Hakstol changing the team's formation to a more defensive-minded 1-2-2 alignment. Philadelphia (13-11-7) has outscored opponents 19-8 since.

Ryan O'Reilly scored for the Sabres (8-18-6), who are in the Eastern Conference cellar. Buffalo was looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since Oct. 21-24. The Sabres' point streak was snapped at five games.

CANADIENS 2, DEVILS 1, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Tomas Plekanec scored 1:52 into overtime and Montreal beat New Jersey to snap a three-game slide.

Andrew Shaw scored for the Canadiens (14-14-4) in the first period and Carey Price made 31 saves in his ninth straight start.

Stefan Noesen had the goal for the Devils (17-9-5), who remained third in the rugged Metropolitan Division. Cory Schneider stopped 34 shots in defeat.

