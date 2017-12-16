Mitch Marsh makes 100, Aussies take lead in 3rd Ashes test

PERTH, Australia — Mitchell Marsh scored his first century in his 22nd test and shared a rollicking stand with captain Steve Smith to put Australia in control of the third Ashes test against England at the WACA on Saturday.

Australia was 421 for four at tea on the third day, with Smith unbeaten on 182 and Marsh on 100, featuring in a 173-run stand for the fifth wicket. Australia resumed the day on 203 for three and leads by 18 runs after England scored 403 on its first innings.

Marsh, 26, smashed two boundaries in the space of three balls off paceman Stuart Broad to bring up his long-awaited century.

As the ball sped to the boundary, Marsh ran towards the team dressing room in celebration as his older brother, Shaun Marsh, rose with the rest of the crowd to applaud the feat.