Lasith Malinga dropped for T20s vs. India

Sports 08:55 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has dropped fast bowler Lasith Malinga from its squad of 15 players for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against India.

It is the second successive series for which the 34-year-old fast bowler has been overlooked. He last played for Sri Lanka in the only Twenty20 match against India last July and was dropped for the one-day internationals as well as Twenty20 games against Pakistan played in the United Arab Emirates.

Malinga was also not considered for the current one-day international series in India.

The team, led by Thisara Perera, will play three Twenty20 matches against India starting December 20.

By The Associated Press

