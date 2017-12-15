Defender Drew Moor re-signs with Toronto FC

TORONTO — Less than a week after winning the MLS Cup, Toronto FC has signed veteran defender Drew Moor to a one-year contract extension plus an option.

Moor, who turns 34 in January, was eligible for free agency at the end of the year.

The centre back has been the anchor of the Toronto defence since joining the club two years ago as a free agent from Colorado.

"Few words can express what it means to me and my family to continue representing Toronto FC," Moor said in a statement Friday. "We have experienced a lot of special moments both on and off the field in Toronto, the club has given us so much these past two years and there is nowhere else we'd want to be.