Next CFL draft set for May 8

TORONTO — The 2018 CFL draft has been scheduled for May 8.

The Montreal Alouettes will pick first overall after finishing with the worst record in 2017, while the Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts will have the ninth and last selection of the first round.

David Knevel of the University of Nebraska was the top-rated player on the CFL scouting bureau's recently released top-20 prospects list, followed by fellow offensive linemen Rutherford of Connecticut and Ryan Hunter of Bowling Green.

By The Canadian Press