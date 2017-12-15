Troy seeks 11th win vs North Texas in New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans Bowl: North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Line: Troy by 6 1/2.

Series Record: Troy leads 8-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Troy, which won the Sun Belt Conference, seeks an 11-victory season for the first time since the Trojans moved from the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly I-AA) to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2001. Tory also seeks its fourth victory in seven bowl appearances. North Texas seeks its third victory in nine bowl appearances, as well as its second New Orleans Bowl crown.

KEY MATCHUP

UNT QB Mason Fine, who set school records with 3,749 yards and 28 TDs passing, against a play-making Troy defence that racked up 36 sacks and 15 interceptions this season, while allowing fewer than 20 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Texas: Listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Fine is defying critics who've held his relatively small stature against him. In only his sophomore season, Fine broke a single-season school passing record that stood since 1994 and was named Conference USA offensive player of the year. He is on pace to finish the season with more than 4,000 yards passing.

Troy: Troy DB and KR Marcus Jones was named Sun Belt freshman of the year after returning three kickoffs and an interception for touchdowns.