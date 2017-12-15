Fernando Rodney, Twins finalize $4.5M, 1-year contract

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have finalized their $4.5 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Fernando Rodney.

Rodney's deal was agreed to this week at the winter meetings and announced Friday.

He gets a $4.25 million salary this year, and the Twins have a $4.25 million option for 2019 with a $250,000 buyout.

Rodney can earn up to $1.5 million in performance bonuses in 2018, the greater of $300,000 each for 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55 games finished, or $250,000 apiece for 50, 55, 60 and 65 games.