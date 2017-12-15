Rockies fortify bullpen by finalizing deals with Shaw, McGee

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have fortified their bullpen by finalizing three-year deals with right-hander Bryan Shaw and lefty Jake McGee.

The 30-year-old Shaw was 4-6 with three saves and a 3.52 ERA last season with the Cleveland Indians. Shaw has the third-most appearances in the majors (475 games) since making his debut in 2011.

McGee has spent the last two seasons in Denver after being acquired from Tampa Bay on Jan. 28, 2016. The 31-year-old was 0-2 with three saves and a 3.61 ERA last season to help the Rockies return to the post-season.

Colorado may not be done bolstering its bullpen. The team possibly could bring back closer Greg Holland, who finished with 41 saves last season after missing 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.