HOUSTON — Reliever Hector Rendon has agreed to a two-year contract with the World Series champion Houston Astros.

The 29-year-old right-hander spent the last five years with the Chicago Cubs, where he went 18-13 with a 3.22 ERA and 77 saves. He went 4-1 with a 4.24 ERA and a career-best 10.83 strikeouts per nine innings last season.

To make room for Rendon on the roster, the Astros designated outfielder Preston Tucker for assignment. Tucker played in 146 games with the Astros from 2015-16, hitting 27 doubles and 17 home runs with 41 RBIs. He spent last season at Triple A Fresno.

___