Fabbro returns as Canada beats Denmark 5-2

Defencemen Kale Clague and Conor Timmins, forwards Dillon Dube and Jonah Gajovich and goalie Carter Hart did not dress for the game. Their exclusion from the game is an indication that they all likely made Canada's final roster.

Canada's 22-player lineup was settled later Friday, with five players being sent home after the win over Denmark.

Fabbro was glad to get back into a game because, as a defenceman, playing an actual opponent is better preparation than running drills against teammates. He was especially pleased to play against Denmark's European-style offence where he could practise reading their intricate passing plays.

"It was good getting back in the swing of things after being hurt for a bit," said Fabbro. "I felt pretty good. A little later in the game I felt it a little cardio-wise and where my contusion is but guys helped me a lot out there and get back into the swing of things."

Canada will play exhibition games against Czech Republic on Wednesday in London, Ont., and Switzerland on Dec. 22 in Hamilton. The Canadians' final roster must be submitted to the International Ice Hockey Federation by Dec. 25. Their first game is in Buffalo, N.Y., on Dec. 26.

Katchouk snapped a rebound over Gransoe 6:05 into the first period on a power play. Gransoe had dropped on the initial shot and was reaching for the puck when Katchouk pulled it back and wristed it over the goalie.

Blichfeld tied it 1-1 for Denmark, picking a corner over Point's right shoulder from a difficult angle, low in the faceoff circle.

Howden re-established Canada's lead in the second, flipping the puck over Gransoe.

Formenton put away the winner when defenceman Cal Foote's big rebound off Sogaard bounced directly to his stick, giving him an open net to make it 3-1.

Canada outshot Denmark 31-9 after two periods, but Schultz cut it to 3-2 just 33 seconds into the third.

Steenbergen redirected a pass from Kyrou, who was behind the goal line, to give Canada a 4-2 lead 7:33 into the third period just after a Danish penalty had expired.

Kyrou, who leads the Ontario Hockey League in scoring, had his first goal of Canada's selection camp on a power play late in the third.

