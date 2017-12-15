NBA 2K League looking for world's best gamers

"We do know it will be a competitive salary, plus benefits," he said.

Teams will also offer housing.

The games will take place in "a studio or two" with gamers flown in on a weekly basis over the virtual season, expected will run for about three months. The games will be broadcast live, although exact details are not available yet.

Most of the venues currently under review have a capacity for a studio audience as well.

"It's really not a huge factor in our decision which one to choose but it is nice to have," said Donohue.

Teams and the league will be able to use the virtual contests for in-game advertising.

While other gaming titles have more developed leagues or series already in place, Donohue says several NBA teams have already branched into other games.

Cleveland, Golden State, Houston, Milwaukee and Washington are among the NBA owners involved in the "League of Legends" North American League Championship Series. The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Lighting also have a stake in the "League of Legends" series.

And while the 2K League is new, competitive NBA virtual gaming isn't. The NBA 2K17 All-Star Tournament drew 500,000 competitors and 100,000 teams en route to the finale at the all-star game in New Orleans last February, drawing two million views.

"This isn't blind optimism," Donohue said of the 2K League. "We have some pretty good indication that there is an appetite for this."

The relationship between the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company of California-based video game developer 2K Sports, dates back to 1999 with the "NBA 2K" series selling more than 68 million units worldwide.

In other news, the developmental NBA G League will stream six games a week live on Twitch, a popular social video service and community for gamers, starting Friday.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press