US Olympic 10-person luge team set for men and women

"At the end of the day, that feels really good," Mazdzer said. "It wasn't a surprise, but it was not easy — by any means."

Krewson's first request as an Olympian was simple. He wanted food.

"I haven't really been able to sleep or eat much, so I'm pretty hungry," Krewson said.

Eating and sleeping will get easier now.

The doubles race was nail-biting for the Americans. Krewson and Sherk were 0.012 seconds behind Jacob Hyrns and Anthony Espinoza after their first of two runs Friday. That's basically a separation of a few inches over about a mile of ice, less time than it takes to blink an eye. And it meant that the second run was basically winner-take-Pyeongchang, a one-race shootout between those two teams for an Olympic berth.

Krewson and Sherk went down first, since the second heat of sliding races is done in reverse order of finish from the first heat.

Their second-run time was 43.882 seconds.

Hyrns and Espinoza finished in 43.956.

The final margin between the sleds: 0.062 seconds. And that was all it took to decide an Olympic berth. Krewson and Sherk — who was groaning as he watched Hyrns and Espinoza take their second run — celebrated, then got huge hugs of congratulations from Hyrns and Espinoza just moments after their own Olympic dream for 2018 ended.

"I'm just thankful to be in the place that I am right now," Krewson said. "It's really sad. We both train so hard, the entire team, really. We put so much time and effort into everything. I wish we could all go and compete for our country together."

Hamlin is going for her fourth time, Mazdzer for his third and West and Britcher for their second. Mortensen and Terdiman are also two-time Olympians, though they went to Sochi with different teammates.

Morris, Krewson, Sherk and Sweeney are first-timers.

"It's just been so stressful," Sherk said. "This entire first half of the season has been really stressful, especially these last few days. It's a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders, finally knowing."

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press