Ligue 1 titleholder Monaco wins 4-0 at sorry Saint-Etienne

PARIS — Defending champion Monaco romped past struggling Saint-Etienne 4-0 in the French league on Friday.

The win moved second-place Monaco to six points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain, which travels to Rennes on Saturday.

Sorry Saint-Etienne is in 15th place but could drop further down after this weekend's games.

Monaco took the lead through defender Djibril Sidibe in the third minute and attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar doubled the lead before halftime.