Berizzo returns to coach Sevilla after treating tumour

SEVILLE, Spain — Eduardo Berizzo returned to Sevilla's bench on Friday for the first time since receiving treatment for a prostate tumour.

Berizzo, however, couldn't inspire the hosts to anything better than 0-0 with Levante that left Sevilla in fifth place in the Spanish league.

Levante went close to scoring in the 35th minute when David "Jason" Remeseiro struck a free kick onto the upright. The ball ricocheted off the back of goalkeeper Sergio Rico before bouncing clear.

Goalkeeper Oier Olazabal made several saves to secure Levante a point. He was at his best when he got a hand on Gabriel Mercado's header to push it against his post just before halftime.