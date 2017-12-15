Clayton set to rise in welterweight rankings

"I know he's got a lot of experience. I just have to be patient and be myself."

His trainer Daniel Trepanier agrees.

"Custio is a way better boxer but the guy comes with a decent record," said Trepanier. "He's a tough guy.

"Custio will have to apply his boxing and knowledge in the ring and it should go well for him."

The goal is to get Clayton into position to fight for a world title by the end of 2018 or early in 2019. They hope a new promoter will find fights against the right opponents to get there.

"The main thing we're asking is to be in the ring, to get fights," said Trepanier. "Now that's what we have.

"Let's say we wanted to go a little faster and now we have that opportunity."

It was no surprise that all the trash talk that has preceded the Lemieux-Saunders clash carried into the weigh-in. Both made the 160-pound middleweight limit right on the nose, but Lemieux had to get on the scale three times to convince his opponent's camp.

Saunders's trainer Dominic Ingle said Lemieux was 160.2 pounds on his first attempt, before stripping off his briefs and getting on the scale again.

"In England that would never be allowed," said Saunders. "But don't worry. It don't bother me. I'm away. I know no favours."

Lemieux's trainer Marc Ramsay said his fighter weighed 160 pounds an hour before the weigh-in and made the limit with no trouble, but they got back on twice to remove any doubt.

But Saunders tweeted later that: "You can't try cheat on scales."

The talking ends when they get in the ring for the bout, which is to be televised on the HBO specialty channel in the U.S. and on pay per view in Canada.

Ramsay said Lemieux's attacking style will prevail.

"My guy's better because he's a real fighter," said Ramsay. "People speak of David Lemieux that his best ability is his punching power. His best ability is that he's a little bit nuts and you need to be a little bit nuts to perform in that sport at that level."

