Ifedi docked $24K, one of several Seahawks fined by NFL

NEW YORK — Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi was fined $24,309 by the NFL on Friday for verbal abuse of a game official.

Ifedi was just one of several members of the Seahawks docked Friday for their actions in the 30-24 loss at Jacksonville last Sunday.

Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were both fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness penalties that got them ejected from the game in the final minute.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Jaguars offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and Jaguars wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell were fined $10,000 each for improperly going on the field during the game.