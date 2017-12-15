Broncos still juggling quarterbacks during lost season

"Where we are right now with the quarterback, we have to see where we are there," Joseph said. "There's obviously a major decision moving into the off-season. So, that's different in my opinion when it comes to the quarterback.

"Now, we're not going to forfeit games. Whoever is playing for us, our goal is to win the football game. Whoever plays the quarterback position on Sunday afternoon, we want to win the football game whether it's Paxton or Brock."

Siemian beat out Lynch for the second straight summer but lost his job to Osweiler after going 3-4. Osweiler went 0-3 and lost his job to Lynch, who was injured in his only start, a loss at Oakland on Nov. 26, and Siemian regained the starting job three weeks ago.

Lynch wasn't striding normally on his sprained ankle during warmups Thursday night but Joseph said he should be cleared this weekend and the coaching staff will gather Monday morning to make a decision on who will start at QB.

The Broncos don't plan on signing a third quarterback, Joseph said.

Instead, wide receiver Jordan Taylor will serve as the emergency QB. If it gets to that point, running backs C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker could also expect some direct wildcat snaps.

Joseph also said there's a strong possibility that rookie running back De'Angelo Henderson could play for the first time since September, when he had a single carry for one yard against Buffalo.

Joseph acknowledged he has mixed feelings about the Broncos finding their footing this month.

"It's what we've coached and preached the entire season. To finally see it the last two weeks, it's good, but it could've been six weeks ago, seven weeks ago," Joseph said. "It's bittersweet."

Joseph said his message to fans "would be something good is happening here. The more we figure out our formula to win, it's going to be better for us here. I've been proud of the players for how engaged they've been and how hard they've worked. We have a good team. We have a good locker room. It's not perfect. We have to fix some things in the off-season, but it's a special group of people here. It's going to get fixed. I promise."

Notes: Joseph said WR Emmanuel Sanders is day to day with a bone bruise in his right ankle. ... OLB Shane Ray tweeted that he had the pins removed from his wrist that he injured in the preseason and should be OK to play against the Redskins.

By Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press