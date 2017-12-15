Appeals court gives life to Super Bowl tickets lawsuit

NEWARK, N.J. — A federal appeals court has given new life to a lawsuit claiming the NFL violated New Jersey laws with its ticket policy for the 2014 Super Bowl.
A ruling published Friday reversed a lower court ruling and said the case can go forward pending a state Supreme Court review.
A New Brunswick man claims in the 2014 lawsuit that he spent $2,000 per ticket on the secondary market instead of the $800 face value because the NFL only released 1 per cent of the tickets to the public through a lottery.
Josh Finkelman alleges that violated state consumer protection laws.
Friday's ruling held Finkelman made a plausible argument that the NFL's policy contributed to the higher prices.
An NFL spokesman said Friday the league's policies complied with New Jersey law.
By The Associated Press
