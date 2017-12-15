Appeals court gives life to Super Bowl tickets lawsuit

Sports 06:12 PM

NEWARK, N.J. — A federal appeals court has given new life to a lawsuit claiming the NFL violated New Jersey laws with its ticket policy for the 2014 Super Bowl.

A ruling published Friday reversed a lower court ruling and said the case can go forward pending a state Supreme Court review.

A New Brunswick man claims in the 2014 lawsuit that he spent $2,000 per ticket on the secondary market instead of the $800 face value because the NFL only released 1 per cent of the tickets to the public through a lottery.

Josh Finkelman alleges that violated state consumer protection laws.

Friday's ruling held Finkelman made a plausible argument that the NFL's policy contributed to the higher prices.

An NFL spokesman said Friday the league's policies complied with New Jersey law.

By The Associated Press

Appeals court gives life to Super Bowl tickets lawsuit

Sports 06:12 PM

NEWARK, N.J. — A federal appeals court has given new life to a lawsuit claiming the NFL violated New Jersey laws with its ticket policy for the 2014 Super Bowl.

A ruling published Friday reversed a lower court ruling and said the case can go forward pending a state Supreme Court review.

A New Brunswick man claims in the 2014 lawsuit that he spent $2,000 per ticket on the secondary market instead of the $800 face value because the NFL only released 1 per cent of the tickets to the public through a lottery.

Josh Finkelman alleges that violated state consumer protection laws.

Friday's ruling held Finkelman made a plausible argument that the NFL's policy contributed to the higher prices.

An NFL spokesman said Friday the league's policies complied with New Jersey law.

By The Associated Press

Appeals court gives life to Super Bowl tickets lawsuit

Sports 06:12 PM

NEWARK, N.J. — A federal appeals court has given new life to a lawsuit claiming the NFL violated New Jersey laws with its ticket policy for the 2014 Super Bowl.

A ruling published Friday reversed a lower court ruling and said the case can go forward pending a state Supreme Court review.

A New Brunswick man claims in the 2014 lawsuit that he spent $2,000 per ticket on the secondary market instead of the $800 face value because the NFL only released 1 per cent of the tickets to the public through a lottery.

Josh Finkelman alleges that violated state consumer protection laws.

Friday's ruling held Finkelman made a plausible argument that the NFL's policy contributed to the higher prices.

An NFL spokesman said Friday the league's policies complied with New Jersey law.

By The Associated Press