Monty McCutchen to oversee NBA refs' development, training

NEW YORK — Longtime NBA referee Monty McCutchen is the league's new vice-president and head of referee development and training.

McCutchen replaces Bob Delaney, who stepped down in October after 30 years with the NBA. The league says Friday that McCutchen will oversee the day-to-day management and on-court performance of the officiating staff.

McCutchen, 51, spent 25 years as a referee, working his final game Thursday night in Minnesota. He worked more than 1,400 games in the regular season and 169 more in the playoffs, including 16 in the NBA Finals.

By The Associated Press