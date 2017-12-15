AP source: Giants agree to trade Matt Moore to Rangers

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants have agreed to trade left-hander Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers for prospects, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Friday.

The swap was pending a physical, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither club had announced the deal.

San Francisco last month exercised Moore's $7 million option for 2018. He went 6-15 with a 5.52 ERA in 174 1/3 innings last season, setting a career high for losses, as the Giants finished last in the NL West. He allowed a career-worst 107 earned runs.

He would join a rotation featuring 13-game winner Martin Perez and Cole Hamels, who won 11 games this year. Right-hander Andrew Cashner, another 11-game winner, became a free agent after completing a $10 million, one-year deal with Texas.