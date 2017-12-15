Matt Moore dealt from Giants to Rangers for minor leaguers

Texas went 78-84 and finished third in the AL West behind the World Series champion Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

San Francisco — last in the NL West in 2017 and having lost out in pursuits of Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani — acquired Moore at the 2016 trade deadline from Tampa Bay for third baseman Matt Duffy. The lefty's best season came in 2013, when he was 17-4 with the Rays.

Daniels said the Rangers were interested in acquiring Moore when the Giants got him.

"Part of what was attractive at the time was the contract as well as getting him in his prime years," Daniels said. "It felt like circumstances, the situation allowed us to pick him up for a little bit less than we would have been looking at in the past."

In 2011, Moore pitched seven scoreless innings at the Rangers in his playoff debut in Game 1 of an AL Division Series, allowing just two hits in a 9-0 Tampa Bay victory. The Rangers won the next three games to take the series.

In his only post-season start for the Giants, Moore had 10 strikeouts in eight innings to help San Francisco to a 5-2 lead over the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of the 2016 NL Division Series. The Cubs rallied in the ninth for a 6-5 victory to win the series on their way to the World Series title.

The 20-year-old Cruz was 3-2 with a 5.91 ERA in three starts and nine relief appearances for the Arizona League Rangers in 2017 this year. Wolff, 26, was 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and three saves in 16 games at Double-A Frisco this year and 2-2 with a 2.38 ERA in 24 games at Triple-A Round Rock. He had surgery in August to repair a torn right flexor tendon.

AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press