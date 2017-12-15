Canada makes final five cuts to junior team

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Hockey Canada made its final five cuts to its world junior roster on Friday, reducing its roster from 27 to a tournament-ready 22.

Forwards Tanner Kaspick and Nick Suzuki were released, as were defencemen Josh Mahura and Mario Ferraro as well as goalie Michael DiPietro.

The cuts came less than two hours after Canada wrapped up its selection camp with a 5-2 win over Denmark at Meridian Centre.

Canada has pre-tournament exhibition games against Czech Republic on Wednesday in London, Ont., and Switzerland on Dec. 22 in Hamilton.