Arizona State promotes Rob Likens to offensive co-ordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State coach Herm Edwards promoted Rob Likens to offensive co-ordinator Friday, hours after Billy Napier left to take the head coaching job at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Likens was the co-offensive co-ordinator and wide receivers coach this season under fired head coach Todd Graham. Likens' new official title is offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach.

"It's an opportunity to work with Coach Edwards and I am thankful for this opportunity," Likens said a university statement. "We hit it off instantly when we met and had discussions about the future and the direction we both saw this program going. Between his energy and mine, I don't know if kids will be ready to handle us both in the same room."

Edwards took over the Sun Devils last week and had promoted Napier to associate head coach and offensive co-ordinator. Likens was Kansas' offensive co-ordinator from 2015-16 before joining Graham's staff.