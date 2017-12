Florida adds Tennessee assistant Charlton Warren to staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen has added Charlton Warren to his staff.

Mullen made the announcement Friday, the same day offensive line coach Brad Davis left Florida to take the same position at Missouri.

Warren spent this season Tennessee's defensive backs coach and special teams co-ordinator. He spent the majority of his career at his alma mater, Air Force, where he served in many roles during nine seasons (2005-13).

Warren also worked as defensive backs coach at Nebraska (2014) and North Carolina (2015-16) before landing in Knoxville, Tennessee.