No. 13 Ohio State women beat Dartmouth 103-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kelsey Mitchell made four 3s and scored 22 points on Friday night and No. 13 Ohio State scored 33 straight points to pull away for a 103-70 win over Dartmouth.

The Buckeyes (10-2) led 58-51 with four minutes left in the third quarter and extended to 91-51 on Makayla Waterman's free throw with 6:30 left in the game. The Big Green (7-3) missed nine straight shots and committed seven turnovers during that stretch.

Dartmouth led by as many as six in the first quarter, but Ohio State took the lead for good at 28-27 in the middle of the second and went on to a 43-31 halftime lead.

Sierra Calhoun had four 3s and 20 points, Stephanie Mavunga had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Linnae Harper scored 16 points for the Buckeyes.