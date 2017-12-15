Laksa hits 11 3s, scores 40 points for No. 22 South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Kitija Laksa made 11 3-pointers and scored 40 points — both career highs — to help No. 22 South Florida beat Southern 108-48 on Friday night.

Laksa made 11 straight 3s after missing on her first attempt, and added six rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals for the Bulls (8-2).

Laia Flores had with 14 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, and Alyssa Rader added 13 points and with six rebounds. Briana Green led the Jaguars (1-7) with 18 points and five rebounds.

NO. 13 OHIO STATE 103, DARTMOUTH 70