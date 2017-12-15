Drummond, Pistons withstand late rally to beat Pacers 104-98

The Pistons led by as many as 14 points during the first half, but Indiana closed with a 21-9 scoring run that gave the Pacers a 54-52 lead at halftime. Detroit opened the second half on a 7-0 run. The Pistons then ended the third quarter on a 13-4 run and entered the fourth quarter with an 86-74 lead.

The Pacers never led by more than four points.

"We did dig a hole tonight," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "We've got to stay together and understand that in situations like that when you're playing from behind, one guy is not going to be able to do it. And you've got to do it together."

TIP-INS

Pistons: Avery Bradley was held out of Friday night's game due to a right adductor (groin) strain. Bradley went through pregame warmups with the team before notifying Van Gundy he was not able to play. ... After starting the season 10-3, the Pistons have gone 6-10, including two straight wins. ... Drummond recorded his 20th double-double of the season.

Pacers: Indiana is 11-7 against Eastern Conference opponents, with five wins coming against Central Division rivals.

RELIABLE RESERVES

Every one of Detroit's reserves scored on Friday night. The Pistons' bench outscored Indiana's 43-22. Stanley Johnson led all Detroit reserves with 13 points, Langston Galloway scored 11 and Anthony Tolliver finished with nine points.

STAN VAN-TASTIC

Van Gundy earned his 500th career win. Van Gundy has compiled a 500-354 record over 12 seasons in the NBA, which includes prior stints with the Heat and Magic. In his fourth season with Detroit, Van Gundy also serves as the organization's president of basketball operations.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Orlando on Sunday

Pacers: Visit Brooklyn on Sunday

By Corey Elliot, The Associated Press