Galbreath scores 22, Sam Houston State hangs on to win 57-55

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Chris Galbreath Jr. scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Sam Houston State survived late turnovers to edge Little Rock 57-55 on Friday night.

Trailing 57-49 with under two minutes left, Little Rock (2-9) turned three straight turnovers into a bucket by Ben Marcus and consecutive jumpers by Andre Jones to get within two. The teams exchanged misses before the Trojans had a lob pass inside stolen with two seconds left.

Galbreath was 9 of 11 from the field, making both of his 3-point attempts, for the Bearkats (6-5), who are 5-0 at home. John Dewey III, whose 3-point play gave Sam Houston State its final points with 2:06 remaining, finished with 11 points and seven assists.

Cameron Corcoran scored 11 points and Jones and Anthony Black 10 each for the Trojans, who lost their third straight.