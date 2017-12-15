Ben Smith leads Marlies over Americans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ben Smith set up two goals, then scored the go-ahead marker at 13:29 of the third period as the Toronto Marlies beat the Rochester Americans 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Kerby Rychel matched Smith with a goal and two helpers while Miro Aaltonen rounded out the offence for the Marlies (21-5-0), who won their fifth straight game.

Brendan Guhle and Alex Nylander found the back of the net for the Americans (15-6-6), who lost in regulation for the first time in 11 outings (6-0-4).

Calvin Pickard made 32 saves for the win as Linus Ullmark stopped 21-of-24 shots in a losing cause.