5 Samford players in double figures in 98-51 victory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Demetrius Denzel-Dyson scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half when Samford took a 25-point lead on its way to a 98-51 victory over Thomas University on Friday night.

Alex Thompson scored 20 points, 15 in the second half, leading five Samford players in double figures. Stefan Lakic added 17 points, Josh Sharkey 13 and Eric Adams 11 along with a game-high eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-8).

The Bulldogs shot 59 per cent including 47 per cent (8 of 17) from the arc. They outrebounded the Night Hawks from the NAIA 40-30 and took advantage of 24 turnovers.

JaVoris Cooks scored 10 points for the Night Hawks, who played the game as an exhibition.