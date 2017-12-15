Red Wings beat Maple Leafs 3-1 for desperately needed win

Toronto is averaging three-plus goals, ranking among NHL leaders, but it has scored a total of four goals in four games without Matthews.

"Anytime you lose a player like that, it's going to change your team," Detroit defenceman Danny DeKeyser said.

Curtis McElhinney stopped 26 shots for Toronto, getting a chance to play for just the sixth time this season in place of No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen because the team was playing on a second straight day.

"I felt pretty good, but I think I needed to make one, more big save to give us a better chance," he said. "I thought we were going to get more than one goal, but it just didn't happen."

Borgman opened the scoring 1:58 into the game and the Matthews-less team struggled to generate offence after that.

DeKeyser pulled the Red Wings into a tie early in the first and Tatar's power-goal goal gave them a two-goal cushion they needed.

"It got the pressure off us," Tatar said. "You have to score more of these in games like this. I know it's impossible to do it every time, but it will help to pick up the win for sure."

Toronto played its fifth game in a seven-day stretch, but Mike Babcock refused to let that fact be an excuse.

"Good teams find a way to dig in and win these games," he said. "They do it not necessarily on skill, but on determination and good composure and knowing how to play right. So we have some work to do. We know that."

NOTES: Daley, in his 30th game, scored his first game for the Red Wings and DeKeyser's had a goal for the first time this season in his 15th game. ... The Red Wings have six short-handed goals after scoring just three times short-handed last season. ... Detroit won for just the second time in 13 games when an opponent scored first and Toronto fell to 16-5 when scoring first.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Play Carolina on Tuesday night, their only home game in an nine-game stretch.

Red Wings: Begin four-game trip Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press