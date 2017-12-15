Westbrook triple-double keys OKC in 3OT thriller vs 76ers

The Sixers were featured on ESPN on Friday as part of Philadelphia All Access, and Sixers' related content was aired throughout the day on all platforms.

"I'm not a fan," coach Brett Brown said. "I like living behind closed doors."

But Brown understood the exposure would help build the brand and serve as a recruiting pitch of sorts to any free agents intrigued about becoming part of The Process. The Sixers put on a show in the fourth until Embiid gave them a scare.

Embiid's health woes have dogged him since his college career at Kansas and every slip, ache or bump throws Sixers fans into a panic. Embiid has been banged-up lately but he calmly went to the line and made both free throws. He fell again when he tripped over Adams, who earned a foul, and sank two more free throws to make it 78-72.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Roberson had missed two games with a sprained left ankle. ... Coach Billy Donovan was drilled in the face on an errant no-look pass — as in, Donovan wasn't looking — by Sixers forward Richaun Holmes. ... Embiid's trash-talking was in perfect health. He jawed with Carmelo Anthony after a late foul.

76ers: F Robert Covington shot three airballs in the first half.

MELO BACK

Carmelo Anthony warmed-up for his New York homecoming with 24 points. Anthony cracked the 20-point mark for only the second time in his last 10 games and perhaps gave Knicks fans a glimpse of what's ahead when he returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Anthony had struggled headed into Friday's game, averaging just 17.7 points on 40 per cent shooting. He made 11 of 17 shots

MO STATUES

The 76ers unveiled a statue for former point guard Maurice Cheeks outside their complex in New Jersey. Cheeks helped lead the Sixers to the 1983 championship and the team retired his No. 10 in 1995. Cheeks joined Hal Greer, Billy Cunningham and Wilt Chamberlain as Sixers with statues. The Sixers aired a video tribute for Cheeks and fans and players on both teams gave a standing ovation to the Thunder assistant coach.

UP NEXT

Thunder: It's Melo vs. the Knicks at MSG on Saturday.

76ers: Play Monday at Chicago.

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press