Ellington and Johnson score 16 each in Heat win vs. Hornets

Miami pulled away with free throws from Goran Dragic for the final margin.

"We have to find a way to be consistent and win these games," said Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, who struggled to a 2-for-7 shooting performance but finished with a season-high tying 10 assists. "It's right there. We have to find a way to create for other guys."

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist shot 6 of 8 for 13 points for Charlotte, which has lost five of its past six. Howard recorded his fourth double-double in five games for Charlotte with 15 points and 16 rebounds. It was his 16th double-double this season.

TIP-INS

Heat: Whiteside (knee), who has missed eight consecutive games, returned to practice on Thursday.

Hornets: The Hornets last won the series against Miami in 2009-2010. Miami leads the season series 2-0.

MICKEY'S DEVELOPMENT: F Jordan Mickey nearly gave Miami four double-digit scorers off the bench. Mickey, who has spent time working on skill development with Juwan Howard, shot 4 of 6 with seven rebounds in more than 15 minutes on the court.

"He's in the best shape that he's been in this past week," Spoelstra said. "All of his testing has been phenomenal and that is what you want of your young players. You never know when you're going to get an opportunity."

TROUBLE WITH THE 3: Miami (11 for 31, 35.5 per cent) shot slightly lower than Charlotte (10 for 27, 37 per cent) from 3-point range, but the timing made the difference. Heat shooters found open shots on defensive lapses off penetration all night.

"We were biting on shot fakes, they were driving by us," Silas said. "They had isolations, they were driving by us. It wasn't necessarily the rim protection, it was the drive and kicks. That's the problem that I see and it's a recurring issue that we've had."

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Clippers on Saturday night.

Hornets: Host Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

___

By The Associated Press