Colorado overcomes Daum, South Dakota State 112-103 in 2OT

BOULDER, Colo. — Tyler Bey scored eight of his 12 points in the second overtime period, including all four of his free throws, and Colorado overcame a 37-point performance by Mike Daum to beat South Dakota State 112-103 on Friday night.

McKinley Wright led Colorado (8-3) with 30 points. He added 11 assists and nine rebounds. George King added 17 points.

Daum also had 12 rebounds for South Dakota State (9-5). David Jenkins added 31 points for the Jackrabbits.

In the first extra period, South Dakota State took a 94-88 lead on Skyler Flatten's layup. But Wright hit a pair of jumpers around two missed free throws by Daum, pulling the Buffaloes to 94-92 with 51.2 seconds left in overtime.

Deleon Brown's fastbreak layup tied it at 94 with 26 seconds remaining and Jenkins missed a jumper in the final moments, sending the game into the second extra period.

The Jackrabbits tied it 99-all in the second overtime on a 3-pointer by Jenkins but Wright and Bey then hit successive baskets to retake the lead and the Buffaloes made the bulk of their free throws in the final 90 seconds to secure the victory.

Down by seven at the half, the Jackrabbits got back-to-back 3-pointers from Reed Tellinghuisen to pull to 60-59 with 9:57 left to play.

Tellinghuisen again connected from 3-point range again and Chris Howell followed with a driving layup to put South Dakota State up 66-65 with 7:33 remaining, the Jackrabbits' first lead of the game.

The teams were trading scores down the stretch and no more than three points separated them for most of the rest of the way.

Jenkins made an 81-all tie with a 3-pointer but Namon Wright answered for Colorado with one of his own, giving the Buffaloes an 84-81 lead with 1:44 left.