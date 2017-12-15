Texas A&M-CC turns back D-II St. Mary's (Texas) 71-55

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph Kilgore totalled 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Perry Francois scored a career-high 11 points off the bench to propel Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 71-55 win over Division II member St. Mary's (Texas) on Friday night.

Sean Rhea added 10 points and five rebounds for the Islanders (3-6), who were coming off a nine-day break for finals.

Juwan Green had nine points and six assists, while Dimitri Peterson scored nine with five rebounds for the Rattlers.

Francois hit two free throws and Kareem South buried a 3-pointer in a 5-0 burst to close out the first half and give the Islanders a 31-21 lead. St. Mary's got no closer than nine points after intermission.