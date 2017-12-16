Roughnecks get past Stealth 15-12

CALGARY — Curtis Dickson, Holden Cattoni and Riley Loewen all scored hat tricks to lead the Calgary Roughnecks to a 15-12 victory over the Vancouver Stealth on Friday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Tyson Bell, Zach Currier, Mitch Wilde, Dane Dobbie, Tyler Digby and Wesley Berg supplied the rest of the offence for Calgary (1-1).

Logan Schuss led the Stealth (0-2) with five goals and Brandon Clelland added a pair. Rhys Duch, James Rahe, Tony Malcom, Joel McCready and Ryan Fournier rounded out the attack.

Frank Scigliano stopped 51 shots for the win in net. Brodie MacDonald took the loss after turning away 31-of-42 shots in 52:08. Tye Belanger stopped 7-of-11 shots in the first quarter.