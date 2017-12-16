Carter's record 46 points paces No. 19 Texas A&M women

LOS ANGELES — Freshman Chennedy Carter scored 46 points, a Texas A&M single-game record, to lead the No. 19 Aggies to a 75-74 win over USC on Friday at the Galen Center.

Carter made the game-winning jumper from the baseline with nine seconds left to lift Texas A&M to a 9-2 record. USC's Aliyah Mazyck tried a 3-pointer with two seconds left but it didn't fall.

Carter scored 15 points in the first quarter but it was a back-and-forth game that went down the wire. Carter made 17 of 28 shots.

USC (8-1) suffered its first loss of the season. Sadie Edwards had 20 points for USC, and Kristen Simon added 18.

USC ran out to eight consecutive wins then had the last two weeks off. That was plenty of time to prepare for the Aggies. Still, it was hard to devise a plan to stop Carter, who made 6 of 8 field-goal attempts in the first quarter and never went cold.

Carter is Texas A&M's leading scorer and leads the country in scoring among freshmen. Khaalia Hillsman — the Aggies' second-leading scorer — was held to one point on 0-for-4 shooting in the first half and finished with six points.

The Trojans were outrebounded 27-18 in the first half but led by a point at the break.

Simon was honoured before the game for reaching 1,000 career points. And USC coach Mark Trakh was honoured for his 400th career victory.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies should benefit from getting road-tested — this was their second consecutive game away from College Station. They played nine of their first 10 games at home.