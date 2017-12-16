Friday's Games

Sports 12:46 AM

Friday's Games

NHL

Detroit 3 Toronto 1

Vancouver 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

New Jersey 5 Dallas 2

Carolina 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Syracuse 5 Providence 3

Utica 2 Binghamton 1

Manitoba 7 Belleville 3

Chicago 6 Grand Rapids 3

Springfield 5 Bridgeport 4

Toronto 3 Rochester 2

Hartford 7 WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 3 Milwaukee 2 OT

San Antonio 2 Rockford 1 (SO)

Ontario 4 Stockton 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Toronto 120 Brooklyn 87

Detroit 104 Indiana 98

Miami 104 Charlotte 98

Oklahoma City 119 Philadelphia 117 (3OT)

Portland 95 Orlando 88

Washington 100 L.A. Clippers 91

Utah 107 Boston 95

Chicago 115 Milwaukee 109

Memphis 96 Atlanta 94

Denver 117 New Orleans 111 (OT)

Houston 124 San Antonio 109

---

NLL

Calgary 15 Vancouver 12

---

By The Canadian Press

