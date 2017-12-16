Scores and Schedule

Sports 12:48 AM

Friday's Games

NHL

Detroit 3 Toronto 1

Vancouver 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

New Jersey 5 Dallas 2

Carolina 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Syracuse 5 Providence 3

Utica 2 Binghamton 1

Manitoba 7 Belleville 3

Chicago 6 Grand Rapids 3

Springfield 5 Bridgeport 4

Toronto 3 Rochester 2

Hartford 7 WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 3 Milwaukee 2 OT

San Antonio 2 Rockford 1 (SO)

Ontario 4 Stockton 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Toronto 120 Brooklyn 87

Detroit 104 Indiana 98

Miami 104 Charlotte 98

Oklahoma City 119 Philadelphia 117 (3OT)

Portland 95 Orlando 88

Washington 100 L.A. Clippers 91

Utah 107 Boston 95

Chicago 115 Milwaukee 109

Memphis 96 Atlanta 94

Denver 117 New Orleans 111 (OT)

Houston 124 San Antonio 109

---

NLL

Calgary 15 Vancouver 12

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

---

NHL

Edmonton at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Laval at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.

---

NLL

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

Scores and Schedule

Sports 12:48 AM

Friday's Games

NHL

Detroit 3 Toronto 1

Vancouver 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

New Jersey 5 Dallas 2

Carolina 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Syracuse 5 Providence 3

Utica 2 Binghamton 1

Manitoba 7 Belleville 3

Chicago 6 Grand Rapids 3

Springfield 5 Bridgeport 4

Toronto 3 Rochester 2

Hartford 7 WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 3 Milwaukee 2 OT

San Antonio 2 Rockford 1 (SO)

Ontario 4 Stockton 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Toronto 120 Brooklyn 87

Detroit 104 Indiana 98

Miami 104 Charlotte 98

Oklahoma City 119 Philadelphia 117 (3OT)

Portland 95 Orlando 88

Washington 100 L.A. Clippers 91

Utah 107 Boston 95

Chicago 115 Milwaukee 109

Memphis 96 Atlanta 94

Denver 117 New Orleans 111 (OT)

Houston 124 San Antonio 109

---

NLL

Calgary 15 Vancouver 12

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

---

NHL

Edmonton at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Laval at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.

---

NLL

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

Scores and Schedule

Sports 12:48 AM

Friday's Games

NHL

Detroit 3 Toronto 1

Vancouver 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

New Jersey 5 Dallas 2

Carolina 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Syracuse 5 Providence 3

Utica 2 Binghamton 1

Manitoba 7 Belleville 3

Chicago 6 Grand Rapids 3

Springfield 5 Bridgeport 4

Toronto 3 Rochester 2

Hartford 7 WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 3 Milwaukee 2 OT

San Antonio 2 Rockford 1 (SO)

Ontario 4 Stockton 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Toronto 120 Brooklyn 87

Detroit 104 Indiana 98

Miami 104 Charlotte 98

Oklahoma City 119 Philadelphia 117 (3OT)

Portland 95 Orlando 88

Washington 100 L.A. Clippers 91

Utah 107 Boston 95

Chicago 115 Milwaukee 109

Memphis 96 Atlanta 94

Denver 117 New Orleans 111 (OT)

Houston 124 San Antonio 109

---

NLL

Calgary 15 Vancouver 12

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

---

NHL

Edmonton at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Laval at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.

---

NLL

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press