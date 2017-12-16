New Zealand XI beats West Indies by 6 wickets in tour match

WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Test opener Jeet Raval made 169 to bat a New Zealand XI to a six-wicket win over the West Indies on Saturday in a one-day tour match.

Raval anchored the New Zealand XI's innings of 289-4 from 48.3 overs as it surpassed the West Indies' 288 in the match at Cobham Oval.

Opener Kyle Hope retired on 94 and brother Shai Hope made 69 from 58 balls before the West Indies were dismissed in 48.4 overs in the match which is a warm-up to the tourists' three-match one-day series against New Zealand starting on Wednesday.

Raval steered the home side to victory in an innings of 150 balls which included 17 fours and one six.