Humphries fourth in bobsled World Cup

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Canadian Kaillie Humphries finished just off the podium in fourth place at a World Cup Saturday, but remained on top of the overall standings.

Humphries, the two-time defending Olympic champion from Calgary, and Phylicia George of Toronto clocked a time of one minute 46.89 seconds.

Stephanie Schneider won her second consecutive bobsled World Cup race, leading a German sweep of the European Championship podium.

Racing together for the first time, pilot Schneider and pusher Annika Drazek defeated Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones of the United States by 0.36 seconds. Mariama Jamanka and Lisa-Marie Buckwitz of Germany were 0.01 further behind in third.