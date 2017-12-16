Canada's Harvey fourth at World Cup

TOBLACH, Italy — Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey was fourth in the 15-kilometre race at a World Cup event on Saturday.

Harvey, from Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., finished in 30 minutes, 12.8 seconds.

Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger took gold in 29:58.8, Maurice Manificat of France was second and Britain's Andrew Musgrave was third.

Canadians Devon Kershaw and Graeme Killick finished 38th and 49th respectively.