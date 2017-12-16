Canada's Irving third at aerials World Cup

Canada's Lewis Irving finished third at an aerials World Cup in Secret Garden, China on Saturday for his first career World Cup medal.

Irving, returning to the sport after a back injury sidelined him for half of last season, snagged 103.68 points for the bronze on the aerials site for the Beijing Olympics in 2022.

Zongyang Jia of China was first with 127.88 points and Maxim Gustik of Belarus was second with 117.26.

"It feels awesome. This is my first podium, so hopefully more to come," Irving said. "It feels great — I am lost for words right now.