Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead, Cologne grabs 1st win

BERLIN — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich saved a penalty in injury time as the Bundesliga leader stretched its lead to 11 points with a 1-0 win at Stuttgart on Saturday.

Thomas Mueller's late strike lifted Bayern to 41 points at the halfway stage of the season. Second-place Schalke scored in stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

A flurry of late goals changed results across the league.

Alfred Finnbogason scored twice in injury time as Augsburg came from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Freiburg, and Fabian Frei scored in the third minute of stoppage time for Mainz to draw 2-2 at Werder Bremen.

Naldo scored in the fifth minute of injury time for Schalke.

Cologne defeated Wolfsburg 1-0 for its first win of the season at the 17th attempt.

In Stuttgart, the home side made it difficult for Bayern's players to impose themselves on the game. Robert Lewandowski went close in the first minute but there were few chances after this.

Ron-Robert Zieler got the better of Corentin Tolisso in a one-on-one before the break, and Kingsley Coman drew another good save from the Stuttgart 'keeper after it.

Mueller, who came on as a substitute, finally broke the deadlock with just over 10 minutes remaining when he controlled Rafinha's cross and fired a low hard shot inside the near post.

Coman and Lewandowski missed late chances to seal the result before Niklas Suele conceded the penalty.